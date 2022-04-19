Keldon Johnson joins Spurs mural at popular South Side spot

Johnson finally gets his spot on the mural along other franchise greats.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is dotted with murals dedicated to the San Antonio Spurs, and getting one of his own is Keldon Johnson.

San Antonio artist Nik Soupe recently revealed a new mural at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant featuring Johnson as he continues to add to the other murals of notable players in franchise history.

Throughout San Antonio, there are plenty of other murals honoring members of the team, like this one of Tim Duncan at a South Side barber shop.

This is a huge honor for Johnson who is making it clear that San Antonio is his home and has been doing so since his arrival.

For example, he can be seen at local sneaker conventions mingling with fans and he is woven into the fabric of Lanier High School, attending school football games and much more.

As mentioned, the South Side seafood restaurant features many other team legends such as George Gervin, David Robinson, former Spur DeMar DeRozan, and Duncan as well.

Recently, team rookie Joshua Primo also got his own mural at Rudy's Seafood.

If you want to snap a photo of the new Johnson mural, it is located at 4122 S. Flores St. 78214.

But you will want to hurry.

Soupe says he is going to be removing some murals from the restaurant to make way for new Spurs to join the mural.