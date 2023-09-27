Keldon Johnson hosting 'Spurs Kickoff' party in Oct.

Here's a chance to celebrate the new Spurs season with Johnson.

SAN ANTONIO — It's not just San Antonio Spurs fans who are anxious for the new season to begin.

So is forward Keldon Johnson and he wants to celebrate it with you.

Johnson is hosting a "Spurs Kickoff" party in San Antonio on Oct. 23.

Slated to join him are Spurs' Blake Wesley, UTSA's JT Clark and Joshua Cephus, pro-softball player Odicci Alexander, and rapper NLA Choppa.

The event will be at Top Golf on 5539 North Loop 1604 West, 78249 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

This will not be the first time Johnson has hosted this event.

Last season, he put on a meet-and-greet with fans to have the opportunity to celebrate the new season with him.

This year's party will be a great opportunity to meet Johnson and Wesley to wish them luck on the 2023-24 season and have a great time.

And just as Victor Wembanyama is connecting with fans, so is Johnson who has been active in the San Antonio community since his rookie season.

From his help with Lanier High School to hosting parties for fans, Johnson certainly puts Silver and Black fans first.

