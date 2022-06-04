Keldon Johnson gifts ex-Spur Drew Eubanks his jersey

The former Spurs teammates continue to have a tight bond.

SAN ANTONIO — They may be former teammates but the bond between Spurs' Keldon Johnson and Blazers' Drew Eubanks will be forever.

Recently, the Blazers and Spurs played a pair of games in San Antonio, and following the team's win versus Portland on April 3, Johnson showed how much he appreciates Eubanks.

Johnson gifted his former teammate with a signed jersey full of encouraging words.

"Drewski. Love you brother, always," Johnson wrote. "Keep grinding."

Eubanks replied to Johnson saying, " All love brotha. Keep being you."

Johnson also noted their nickname when they were in San Antonio: "Cookie and Cream."

It is not surprising at all why the pair have a close bond.

Aside from their time together in San Antonio, they both cut their teeth in the G League with the Austin Spurs, learning the NBA game together and sharing the grind of young NBA players taking their first professional steps.

And Johnson was not the only one showing Eubanks appreciation.

Ahead of the April 1 matchup in San Antonio, the team gave Eubanks a tribute video as their way of giving him thanks for his time in Silver and Black.

Jersey swapping has been a thing this season with several other Spurs.

Johnson and Warriors' Draymond Green exchanged jerseys. The Spurs forward also exchanged jerseys with PJ Washington.