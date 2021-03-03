Keldon Johnson earns NBA Rising Stars honors

The big-bodied wing out of Kentucky is averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game this season, playing with a physical, attacking style that energizes San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson, a second-year standout for the Spurs, was named to the NBA's Rising Stars roster on Wednesday.

The big-bodied wing out of Kentucky is averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game this season, playing with a physical, attacking style that energizes San Antonio. The game will not be played due to coronavirus, but Johnson deserves some shine after the jump he's made.

He joins a USA roster with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and Tyler Herro, who all went ahead of him in the 2019 draft. San Antonio secured the steal of the draft when Johnson fell to 29.

