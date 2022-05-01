x
Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Devin Vassell, Thad Young enter NBA's coronavirus health and safety protocols

The San Antonio Spurs now have eight players on the injury report, and have signed a few guys to fill in on 10-day contracts.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs added several key players to the injury report Wednesday, in the NBA's coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Thad Young all entered the protocol on Thursday afternoon, joining Doug McDermott.

Dejounte Murray just returned after missing five games due to COVID, helping the Spurs end a four-game losing streak. Lonnie Walker IV was in the protocol as well, and he and Devontae Cacok are both listed as questionable due to return to competition reconditioning ahead of a Friday game against the Sixers.

RELATED: Spurs reportedly sign guards Tyler Johnson, Anthony Lamb to 10-day contracts

The 15-22 Spurs will close this seven-game road trip with a back-to-back against the Nets and then Knicks on Sunday and Monday. Seven-year NBA guard Tyler Johnson and Anthony Lamb will be joining the Spurs on 10-day contracts, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

