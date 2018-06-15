People, meet the ultimate shade-thrower: the San Antonio Zoo.

Just one day after enticing Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard to stay in San Antonio by donating a $35 membership free of charge, the zoo has revoked its offer.

Leanard wasn't the only one the zoo was trying to woo. The original post included passes for Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and, of course, the NBA's top free agent Lebron James.

The move to revoke Leonard's membership, however, doesn't come as much of a surprise after multiple news outlets were reporting Friday that Leonard is hoping to leave the Spurs, and possibly take his talents to Los Angeles.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted at 1 p.m., stating that his sources said Leonard has yet to express any of this to the Spurs and that "his camp had shown interest in $219 super max deal.'

Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard -- and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Only time will tell.

In the meantime, we continue to cross our fingers that while the zoo's offer may have failed to keep Leonard from fleeing the Countdown City, it will prove to entice King James to make the switch.

Maybe if he doesn't care for zoos, he can still be allured by this offer from Freetail Brewery for a lifetime of free pizza and beer.

