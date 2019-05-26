SAN ANTONIO — Dennis Robertson, a.k.a. the infamous "Uncle Dennis" - Kawhi Leonard's uncle who many Spurs fans blame for the fractured relationship between the team and their former star player - has spoken to the media as his nephew prepares for his return to the NBA Finals.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports published Saturday, Roberston said it was "lack of trust" with the organization led to Leonard's departure from San Antonio.

“They didn’t believe Kawhi couldn’t play and that caused a lack of trust in us and then us not believing in them," Robertson told Yahoo! Sports. "Any time a player says he’s not capable of playing, you should believe him. Why would Kawhi just stop playing all of a sudden?"

"He’s a competitor," Robertson continued. "Sometimes you get these team doctors telling you what you can and cannot do, and Kawhi was just in too much pain to get out there. This was a serious issue. They didn’t believe him, and after that, the relationship couldn’t recover and we decided we had to move on.”

Leonard officially requested a trade from the Spurs in June 2018. He was dealt that July to the Toronto Raptors along with Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

The trade has so far worked out for the Raptors, who with Friday's Game Six victory over the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their first Eastern Conference championship and a trip to the NBA Finals.

They'll face the Golden State Warriors in the series, which begins Thursday in Toronto.

RELATED: Spurs fans react to Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater

RELATED: Commentary: The Alamo City should be proud of 2018-2019 Spurs