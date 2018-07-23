South side bar Franky Diablos is getting some closure on the Kawhi Leonard trade saga by painting over a giant mural of the former Spurs star.

Of course, as spurs fans, we are all going through this bad break-up together. Naturally, there were plenty of onlookers that decided to stop and take some photos.

KENS 5 spoke to the artist of the mural. He says this was his first big mural, and, despite all of the hard work that he put into it, he's not upset about what happened.

“It’s his business; it’s what he wants to do with his life and you can't judge him on what he wants to do,” said Adrian de la Cruz, the man who painted the mural. “Good luck to him in Toronto. There's no hard feelings with me.”

So what will replace the Kawhi mural? Well, you'll have to wait to find out. The artist says they are getting ready for the next phase, but they don't plan to announce it until maybe next weekend. They have said it will likely be Spurs related.

