In the wake of reports that Kawhi Leonard met with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in California Tuesday, speculation continues regarding Leonard's future in San Antonio.

Thursday, the Kawhi Leonard Official Fan Page, which is run by his sister, posted a photo asking fans to "Be patient, Respect the process and let's see what happens."

Source: Instagram/kawhileonardofficialfanpage

The Instagram account is private, meaning users must be signed in and follow the page to see its posts. Spurs fans have criticized Leonard's camp for their perceived lack of transparency about Leonard's health and his situation with the team, since the star forward last played in January.

With the NBA Draft taking place Thursday night, other teams and the Spurs will have an opportunity to solidify their plans for next season and beyond. While the Spurs don't need to make a decision on whether they will give in to Leonard's trade demands this week, there is some pressure to make their plans known.

Leonard is eligible to sign a five-year, $219 million “supermax” extension with the Spurs this summer, but it’s unclear if the Spurs are willing to offer it. Leonard can opt out of his contract and become a free agent next summer, and, if the Spurs don’t trade him this year, the Spurs will be able to offer him the largest contract of any suitor, per the NBA’s salary cap rules.

League sources said that the Spurs’ official position has been trying to work through the issues with Leonard before seriously considering trade offers, according to ESPN.

