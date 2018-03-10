During his time in San Antonio, it was rare to see anything but a serious look on Kawhi Leonard’s face.

Following a dramatic split with the Silver & Black and a trade to Toronto, it’s possible the former Finals MVP is thinking about re-inventing his public image.

When he was asked to describe himself, his response was unremarkable, until he laughed.

"I know his face was hurting."



-@Realrclark25 on Kawhi's laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/s1KdDnPJbG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 25, 2018

That was Tuesday, September 25. More than a week later, after everyone had a chance to poke fun at Leonard’s unusual chuckle, the new Raptor spoke about the way he was handling the attention.

“I don’t really know what people were thinking because I don’t have social media and I don’t read what anybody says,” Leonard said. “It’s not surprising when you’re at this high of a caliber player. People tend to look at everything you do.”

Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard says he’s unfazed at how folks reacted to his laugh on media day. Says he doesn’t follow social media or stories so he doesn’t know what people think. “It’s not surprising when you’re at this high of a caliber player,” Leonard said. pic.twitter.com/trZfyyfJfa — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 2, 2018

Maybe we shouldn’t hold our breath if we’re expecting a new Kawhi to appear in the 2018-19 season. Spurs fans will have to wait a while to see him in person again. The only meeting between the Spurs and Raptors in the Alamo City is on January 3. In that game, Leonard will likely guard new Spur DeMar DeRozan, who has extra motivation to perform well against the team that traded him.

RELATED: DeMar DeRozan on first game with Spurs against Raptors: ‘I’ll probably go for 50’

© 2018 KENS