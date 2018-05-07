NBA Agent Brian Elfus is suing Impact Sports Basketball and its owner, Mitchell Frankel, over commissions on Kawhi Leonard’s contract.

Elfus represented Leonard when he declared for the NBA Draft in 2011 until 2016. In that time, he negotiated Leonard’s rookie deal and his five-year, $94.3 million deal in 2015.

In the lawsuit, Elfus alleges that Impact Sports owes him up to $5 million for commissions he generated for Impact Sports, mainly from Leonard.

Of particular interest, the suit claims the agreement between Elfus and Impact Sports Basketball required the company to consult with Elfus on player-related expenses, but they allegedly did not. Elfus claims that Impact has had Kawhi’s uncle and mother on the company payroll for at least five years. The company also made a $17,000 payment to “KL3” and a $16,000 payment to “KL4” without explanation, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in a Florida federal court last month. You can read the entire complaint below.

Lawsuit filed by Leonard's agent alleging withheld commissions by KENS 5 on Scribd

