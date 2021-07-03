Kawhi and Popovich reunited? Leonard wants to go to Olympics

Leonard said at the All-Star Game in Atlanta that he is planning to compete with USA Basketball this summer at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, for his former coach.

Leonard said Sunday at the All-Star Game in Atlanta that he is planning to compete with USA Basketball this summer at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics — which would reunite him with Popovich.

Leonard spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs before moving on to the Toronto Raptors and now the Los Angeles Clippers.