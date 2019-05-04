SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans living in northwest San Antonio soon won't have to travel as far to buy Silver and Black merchandise.

Opening just in time for the impending NBA playoffs, which will see San Antonio as a participant for a record 22nd straight year, a new fan shop will be the newest retailer at The Shops at La Cantera when it opens Saturday morning.

The opening is set for 10 a.m., but the grand opening, as well as a playoffs tipoff party that will free-to-attend, is scheduled for April 12. And you might want to wait the extra couple of days to check out the new store; fans will be able to win tickets to a Spurs playoff game at that party, which will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, the first 50 fans there will receive Spurs playoff magnets. The Coyote and the Spurs Hype Squad are also set to appear.

The new shop will be located between House of Hoops and PacSun.