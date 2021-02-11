'Enjoy the journey' | Rookie Joe Weiskamp says Spurs are encouraging him while with Austin Spurs

In Austin, Weiskamp will get valuable playing time and learn the Spurs' system.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Joe Weiskamp had his best performance with the Austin Spurs this season with 20 points and six rebounds in the team's 112-110 win over the Mexico City Capitanes Sunday night.

Weiskamp showed his deft shooting touch and some good defensive plays.

The time in Austin will certainly prepare him for any call-ups to the San Antonio club but until then, his teammates down highway I-35 are letting him know to enjoy the process.

"[Josh] Primo and I have obviously been going back and forth; they just tell us to enjoy the journey," Wesikamp said.

Go down the current San Antonio roster and many of the players cut their teeth in the G League.

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker IV, Drew Eubanks and Kieta Bates-Diop honed their skills in Austin.

There they got much-needed time on the floor while learning the San Antonio system.

"A lot of those guys have gone through some of the same things whether it's playing in Austin and they're getting that experience and opportunity to develop before going to the Spurs," Wesikamp said.

There will likely be several more drives between San Antonio and Austin in Weiskamp's future but this is what has been proven effective for the Spurs' player developmental process.

Primo is standing out through two games in Austin. Weiskamp received plenty of minutes against Mexico City.

Right now that valuable playing time may not be afforded to him in San Antonio.

"They just told us to enjoy it. Have fun with it and try to make the most of it," said Wesikamp.

And for the rookie from Iowa, he's already taking full advantage of his time in Austin.

"It's been great so far," he said. "Just trying to develop. Learn as much as I can. Focus on areas that I need to approve upon. Just continue to go out there with confidence."