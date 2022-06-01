'I kind of became a leader in the locker room' | Josh Richardson talks joining the Spurs, takes you into his offseason workout

Richardson will be entering his final contract year to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

SAN ANTONIO — It may be the San Antonio Spurs' offseason where players can unwind, heal nagging injuries, and relax.

And while that is a part of the offseason, players do get in time to maintain their fitness level to be ready for the new NBA season.

Case in point, Spurs' Josh Richardson.

Richardson recently spoke with "Jefe Island" about his offseason regiment and shared what he does to be ready for the new season ahead.

"Just working at it. Getting back into conditioning," Richardson said. "It's a never-ending process. I'm just in here working. I got about 140 days until the next season so I got to use all of them."

Aside from getting on the court, he also spoke about joining the Spurs last season via trade with Boston involving guard Derrick White.

"I kind of became a leader in the locker room," Richardson said. "I felt I played well so hopefully I can carry that into next season."

It will be an interesting season for Richardson.

He'll be entering his final contract season and it remains an open question if he will be a Spur for the long term. Should the Spurs trade him to further the rebuild by acquiring assets? Keep him since he provides leadership and punch on both ends of the court?

However, he definitely opened eyes with the Spurs averaging 11.4 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and shot 44-percent from the three-point line in 21 games played with San Antonio.

He also says he is excited to be part of the team's rebuild.

"It's exciting to come here and help these young guys figure out how to play," Richardson said. "How to grow."

Check out a video of him working on his game including the three-point shot and adding size to his frame with weight training and more.