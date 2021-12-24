Happy birthday, Josh Primo??

Look who is turning 19 years old.

SAN ANTONIO — Happy 19th birthday to Spurs rookie guard Josh Primo!

Drafted No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Primo is showing he has the potential to be an impact player for San Antonio a fan favorite

During the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, he appeared in four games and averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.2 minutes.

On Dec. 7, Primo recorded four blocks and three steals against the Suns. He is now only one of two 18-year-olds in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

He is currently with the G-League's Spurs, where he's showing to be heads above the rest. He is averaging 17 points per game including 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 41% shooting in 12 games played.

"I've always tried to just take from whoever I could, whoever I saw was most effective off the dribble and off the ball, as well," Primo said.

Primo is definitely a Spurs player on the rise and KENS 5 has plenty of interviews with and about the young guard for you to enjoy on his his big day!

