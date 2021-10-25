'I'm very impressed with Josh' | Doug McDermott applauds Spurs rookie Josh Primo

The NBA veteran sees much potential in the 18-year old rookie.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Joshua Primo is off to a great start to his NBA career.

He's shooting 100-percent from the field albeit he's only taken three shots and made them all.

Alright, that is a very small sample size and not enough to accurately gauge how Primo will fare in the NBA but his teammate, Doug McDermott, is impressed with the early returns on the 18-year old.

"I'm very impressed with Josh," said McDermott. "Just to see his confidence from day one. It's pretty amazing."

The promising rookie is showing he might pan out to be a draft-day steal.

During the summer league, he played with the confidence of a seasoned NBA veteran. His poise was instantly noticeable and is showing he isn't afraid of the NBA court at a young age.

Even when fans are chanting his name at the AT&T Center hoping to see him in action.

"I couldn't imagine being 18, 19-years old and stepping onto the NBA floor with people chanting my name," McDermott said. "I feel like I'd have the goosebumps a little bit."

Indeed, Primo is opening-eyes on the court but for McDermott, the rookie guard's play isn't totally an unexpected surprise.

McDermott's father, Greg, is the coach at Creighton and before Primo put on the Alabama jersey, Creighton made a hard push to recruit him.

"I've been really impressed with him for a long time. My dad recruited him really hard at Creighton and I think it came down to Creighton and Alabama," McDermott said.

It remains an open question as to whether Primo will spend the bulk of his rookie season in the G League with the Austin Spurs or more time in San Antonio.

San Antonio is one of the best at utilizing its G League affiliate to groom young players.

Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, and Lonnie Walker IV cut their teeth with the Austin club before becoming a large part of San Antonio's rotation.

It wouldn't be a total surprise to see Primo follow this path. There's nothing wrong with him getting playing time, familiarizing himself with the NBA game, and learning more about the Spurs' system.

But if he shines bright in Austin, it may force San Antonio into recalling him.

And it wouldn't be a shock to see Primo play well in the G League or in the NBA.

"I've been watching Josh for a long time. I've always known he was going to be a hell of a player," McDermott said.

McDermott is coming off one of his best shooting performances in San Antonio scoring a team-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including 7-of-11 from the three-point line in a loss against the Bucks.

He showed why the Spurs signed him to address their three-point shooting woes from last season.

Considering he is one of the league's best marksmen, McDermott believes Primo's shooting touch doesn't need help.

"I don't think he needs to change a thing with that jump shot," he said. "The arch is great and he has all kinds of confidence which is what shooters need in this league."

And if there is one thing that is clear, Primo doesn't hesitate to take a shot.

Whether a midrange or three-point shot, he is locked and loaded and can make them from almost anywhere.

This leaves the 7-year NBA veteran very impressed.