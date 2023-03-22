'Jeremy is about winning' | Sochan loves the Spurs, San Antonio says Baylor coach Drew

The Spurs rookie loves everything about the franchise, the city of San Antonio, and is focused on just winning.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is opening eyes across the NBA since making his debut.

His ability to play multiple positions, defend, score, run the point guard position and even go to the one-handed free throw shot proves the Spurs have themselves a very special player for seasons to come.

And Baylor head coach, Scott Drew, says Sochan is the right person for the franchise.

"I think your scouting department deserves a lot of credit and your front office," Drew said during an interview with San Antonio Sports Star's "The Blitz."

"The Spurs spent so much time and energy and effort making sure that they had the right person for their organization. Jeremy has been able to blossom and grow, being under Pop's [Popovich] tutelage," he said.

Sochan is making leaps and bounds in his pro-development.

He went from averaging 8.0 points per game in October 2022 to currently averaging 17.4 points per game in March.

Also, he is posting season-highs in rebounds (8.2 per game), field goal shooting (49 percent), and defensive rebounds (6.2 per game).

But for Drew, it's Sochan's defensive ability that is key for him in the NBA.

"Part of what the Spurs first saw was his versatility defensively. He's somebody who can guard one through five," Drew said. "In today's game, everybody talks offense but 50 percent of the game is defense. If you can guard one through five and be elite at it, that's huge."

Sochan's all-around game is a bit surprising.

At Baylor, he was relegated to the bench and wasn't even the first or second option on the roster. He averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 47 percent shooting in 30 games with the Bears.

Now with the Spurs, he's getting the opportunity to shine.

"His ability and his feel for the game," said Drew. "Jeremy knows how to pass, knows how to cut, knows how to finish."

"Jeremy is about winning and perfecting his craft and whatever helps him be successful and helps the win he's going to do," he said. "You're seeing that. I hope the Spurs have him for a long time."

He's even received the highest praise from Popovich.

"He's got the same heart and competitiveness as Manu Ginobili," Popovich said.

In a down season and the franchise is rebuild mode, Sochan is afforded the time on the NBA court to learn fast.

Unlike seasons past, the rookie did not spend time in the G League with the Austin Spurs and that's been a silver lining for his development.

"I think everybody in the draft probably thought they would get the passing and the defense and the rebounding," Drew said. "What people probably didn't realize is that they would get as much scoring as he's been able to provide. That's a tribute to the Spurs' system, their coaching staff, and Jeremy's work ethic."

Sochan's upside is enormous.

This season will only help quicken his NBA development and allow him to become a premier player in the league.

He's already an NBA Rising Star, is breaking team records, and making San Antonio his home.

"He's going to have a great career in the NBA," Drew said. "He was telling me how much he loves San Antonio. How much he loves coach Pop. His family, mom and dad, his brother, down there living and going to school. How much they've been welcomed. They love the weather and everything."