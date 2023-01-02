'It's a good feeling to be invited' | Sochan honored to be named to the NBA Rising Stars team

Watch Jeremy Sochan speak about heading to Utah to represent San Antonio during All-Star weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is heading to the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, saying he's honored to be among the league's best up-and-comers.

Ahead of the team's match against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, Sochan spoke about being named an NBA rising star and expressed how much he appreciates the opportunity.

"I've been working hard and it's a good feeling to be invited to something like that," Sochan said. "These types of achievements I really don't set. I think it's just something that comes from playing well, being yourself."

"But the goal in the future, for sure," he added, "is a championship, being a winning team. That's my goal."

Sochan has shown improvement as his first pro season moves forward, including showing off growth in his offensive game.

In October, he averaged 8.0 points per game. In December, he recorded 11.0 points per game, and through 14 games played in January, he has posted 12.4 points per game.

Head coach Gregg Popovich said he feels the 19-year-old rookie deserved a spot and is thrilled for him.

"He's earned it," said Popovich.

Sochan is currently the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10 points per game. He's also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson and Willie Anderson, the team announced.