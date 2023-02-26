Jazz 118, Spurs 102: What they said after the game

The Spurs losing streak is now at 16-straight losses.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Utah Jazz, 118-102, on the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is now on a 16-game losing skid, the longest in franchise history, and is 0-7 on the extended trip.

Jeremy Sochan had 22 points and two assists to lead the team while Zach Collins added 15 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 18 points and seven rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 11 points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Devin Vassell, Isaiah Roby, Romeo Langford, and Tre Jones due to injuries.

Utah outscored San Antonio, 66-37 in the second half en route to the win.

The Spurs are now 14-47 on the season, and will next face the Utah Jazz on Feb. 28 to conclude the Rodeo Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We talk about 48 minutes all the time. We're obviously not a 48-minute team. We got outscored 16 in the third quarter. I think in nine minutes they [Utah] were in the bonus. All that discipline goes to hell. Not mature enough to understand that you got to keep it up," Popovich said. "It's a game of consistency, execution, and keeping your competitiveness up. We just don't have it for 48. I think I can finally say that at this point of the season."

Johnson

"We kind of went away from what got us the lead and that's playing together. Like I said at the beginning of the season, we got to be together in order for us to win, we got to play defense for us to win, and we got to do the little things for us to win," he said. "Tonight we let it get away from us. We went away from what had us in the game."

