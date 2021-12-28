Jazz 110, Spurs 104: What they said after the game

San Antonio saw its 3-game winning streak come to an end.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs saw their three-game winning streak snapped Monday night at home losing to the Jazz, 110-104.

Derrick White led the team with 21 points, Doug McDermott added 17 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 13 points.

The Spurs drop to 14-19 and will next play the Heat at home on Dec. 29.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

“Overall, I thought we did a good job. It's one of those nights that we didn't shoot well or three in four nights but the same energy wasn't quite there. Got to give Utah credit. Very experienced, " Gregg Popovich.

"For me personally, I really couldn't find a rhythm. I felt like I got stuck under the basket and obviously with their [Utah] length, it's going to be tough. I really couldn't find my rhythm, get to my spots, use my speed and other stuff like that," Jakob Poeltl.

"Personally, I felt like I got off to a slow start and it led to the rest of the team. I just got to be better to start and help us get going. We're getting better each game. We compete. We're just learning," White.

JAZZ

''I thought we did a great job tonight attacking, moving the ball, driving them. We were able to score in transition because of our defense," Rudy Gobert.