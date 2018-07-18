"It's time to move on."

That was the overriding message from San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as he met with reporters for the first time since the end of the regular season.

"We wish (Kawhi) all the best as he moves on to Toronto," Popovich said. "Kawhi conducted himself wonderfully while he was here, and he helped us win a fifth championship."

"He's not gonna stop being a great player (in Toronto)," he said. "But we're thrilled with the trade we were able to make."

Popovich said his relationship with Leonard will continue, despite what has happened with the trade.

"We talked often over the summer about a lot of things, both on and off the court. Attempts were made to see what would be best," he said. "In the end, this trade appeared, and we felt this was the way to go."

"You have a relationship with individuals over a number of years. In a professional sense, that relationship stops, but you continue an off-court relationship with people. ... I'll be coaching Kawhi next week for USA Basketball."

Popovich said he hasn't actually worked with DeMar DeRozan during his time with USA Basketball so far, but he's heard great things about the Spurs' newest acquisition.

"I've got a pile of emails on my desk already from people who understand what kind of person he is, what kind of player he is," Popovich said. "With DeMar coming to San Antonio, I couldn't be happier."

