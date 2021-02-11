Dad to be: Spurs' Derrick White shares that he is going to be a father

The Spurs guard will be welcoming a new member to his family.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Derrick White and his wife, Hannah, will need to get a baby carriage and stock up on diapers as the newlyweds are set to welcome a baby boy.

White shared the wonderful news on his social media with photos of the sonogram and a pair of blue baby Nike sneakers.

Even his sister-in-law could not hold back the big news.

The baby news is coming off another great moment in the couple's life.

They got married over the summer and some of his Spurs teammates showed up for the big event.

And who knows, maybe White's son could be a future Spur!

Congratulations to Derrick and Hannah on the newest member of their team!