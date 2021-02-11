x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Go Spurs Go!

Dad to be: Spurs' Derrick White shares that he is going to be a father

The Spurs guard will be welcoming a new member to his family.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Derrick White and his wife, Hannah, will need to get a baby carriage and stock up on diapers as the newlyweds are set to welcome a baby boy.

White shared the wonderful news on his social media with photos of the sonogram and a pair of blue baby Nike sneakers.

Credit: Derrick White

Even his sister-in-law could not hold back the big news.

Credit: Hailey Thomas

The baby news is coming off another great moment in the couple's life.

RELATED: Congratulations! Derrick White ties the knot

They got married over the summer and some of his Spurs teammates showed up for the big event.

And who knows, maybe White's son could be a future Spur!

Congratulations to Derrick and Hannah on the newest member of their team!

Twitter: @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursZone

Related Articles

In Other News

Spurs USAA