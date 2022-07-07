'I’m happy to be there' | Isaiah Roby thought he'd be a Spur years ago

On draft night, Roby was thinking he'd be in a Silver and Black uniform.

SAN ANTONIO — Forward Isaiah Roby was selected in the 2019 NBA Draft by Detroit and then was traded to Dallas on draft night.

He then saw himself get traded to Oklahoma City in 2020, but all along, he thought his first NBA stop would have been in San Antonio.

Speaking with The Oklahoman, Roby thought he'd hear his name announced when the Spurs were on the clock to make their pick.

“I thought [the Spurs] were a team that might take me in the draft,” Roby said. “It took a little bit longer than draft night four years ago, but I’m happy to be there.”

The Spurs claimed Roby off waivers in the offseason and many believe he will fit in nicely with the franchise in a rebuild.

During his time with the Thunder, he averaged 10 points per game and 51 percent shooting in two seasons.

He is a solid defender and with the Spurs looking to develop, Roby could see himself getting substantial court time next season.

Last season, Cleaning The Glass ranked him in the 84th percentile at his position in steals at 1.7 percent and in the 98th percentile at his position in three-point shooting accuracy at 46 percent.