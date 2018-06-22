Miami Hurricanes basketball coach Jim Larranaga figured freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV wouldn’t be on the Coral Gables campus long after watching him in a workout early last summer.

“We’re not going to have him more than a year,” Larranaga told his assistant coaches, according to a recent story in Sun-Sentinel. “He’s an NBA player.”

Larranaga was right. Roughly a year later, Walker is a San Antonio Spur at age 19.

The Silver and Black selected Walker, a 6-foot-5, 204-pound guard, with the No. 18 overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

“I feel like being able to play with the Spurs and being coached by someone like Coach [Gregg] Popovich is going to teach me how to be great,” said Walker, when he addressed the San Antonio media after being drafted. “Simple as that. He knows everything about the game and he’s got something special coming toward San Antonio.”

The Spurs have won all five of their NBA championships under Popovich, who has coached the team since early in the 1996-97 season.

San Antonio took USC center Chimezie Metu, a 6-10, 220-pound center, in the second round with the 49th overall pick.

“We added length and athleticism in both of our picks tonight,” Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said.

While Walker said he hasn’t watched the Spurs much on TV, he knows enough about their history to feel good about his selection.

“They’re a very unselfish team and they’re about winning,” Walker said. “And that’s all I want. I want to win and I want to win and I want to do something special.”

There was speculation in the weeks leading to the draft that Walker, the first “one-and-done” player in Miami history, would be a lottery pick. But when he slid to No. 18, the Spurs were elated to draft him.

“This is really an exciting day for us,” Buford said. “Lonnie Walker is one of the best athletes in our draft and we had him ranked significantly higher in our group. To see the opportunity to have Lonnie available when drafted, that was exciting.

“He played for a very good coach in Jim Larranaga at Miami and was a piece of their leadership team in their program. Their point guard got hurt early in the year so he had to take a lot of responsibility for a freshman. It didn’t faze him. He’s been well coached. He plays hard. Terrific athlete, and his offensive skills continue to develop.”

Walker was philosophical about his slide in the draft.

“I feel like it’s just God’s message to put me in the right place with the right team,” he said. “It’s just time to work. It’s time to prove everyone wrong. I know I’m in the right place at the right time to become something special.”

Walker was the first freshman to lead Miami in scoring since 2000-01, averaging 11.5 points despite coming off the bench in 14 games. He averaged 14.8 points and shot 37.6 percent from three-point range (44/117) in his 18 starts. Walker also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the season.

He describes himself as a combo guard “who brings a little bit of scoring but also brings a lot to the table defensively, being able to guard the one, two, and three.”

Asked how comfortable he is playing point guard, Walker said: “Very comfortable. I played the point in high school. I believe I can pass with the best of them. I’m comfortable with whatever they want me to do.”

Born and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania, Walker was an honor student at Reading High School. His intellect and high basketball IQ should make him a good fit for the Spurs and Popovich, who always has encouraged his players to be intellectually curious.

“It’s always been bigger than basketball,” Walker said. “Coming from Reading, Pennsylvania, I always continued to motivate the youth that go to elementary and middle schools and try to teach them and continue to show them that with hard work and dedication, you can be the best person that you can be.”

Flanked by Spurs legend David Robinson, Walker was interviewed by ESPN after his selection at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I’m just a kid from Reading,” Walker said, smiling broadly.

Asked what he would want Walker to know about the Spurs, Robinson said: “The great thing is that they will take good care of you, and Pop is a guy you’ve got to just trust. He’ll put you in a position where you can be successful. You’re going to thrive there. You’re going to love it. Good group of guys, and they’re going to support you.”

Walker was then asked what Robinson could expect from him when he starts playing for the Spurs.

“Just expect hard work, dedication, day in and day out,” Walker said. “I’m always going to progress as a man, on and off the court.”

Athletic and long – he has a 6-foot-10 wingspan – Walker is “tough to contain on drives to the basket,” according to the NBA draft media guide. “Plays through contact and has excellent body control. Thrives in transition due to his strength and quickness.”

© 2018 KENS