SAN ANTONIO — An incredible mural dedicated to a pair of Spurs is on display in Italy featuring San Antonio Spurs' legend Manu Ginobili and ex-player Marco Belinelli.

As part of the NBA's "I. Feel. This. Game." campaign, Italian artist PISKV created the impressive mural complete with the Spurs "Fiesta" colors, and an NBA championship trophy that might be in honor of the title both Ginobili and Belinelli won together in 2014.

In addition, the mural has the artist's personal moment as it also depicts his brother Damiano hooping with the Spurs.

Seeing Belinelli in the mural is not surprising considering he is an Italian basketball hero and is the first Italian basketball player to win an NBA title.

He played with the Spurs from 2013-15 and again from 2018-20. Aside from capturing a title with San Antonio, he also was crowned the NBA All-Star Three-Point Shooting champ in 2014.

Belinelli is now playing with Virtus Bologna.

And in case you didn't know, before coming to the Spurs, Ginobili played in Italy with Viola Reggio Calabria (1998–2000) and Virtus Bologna (2000–02).

Ginobili has much success playing in Italy capturing the Italian League champion in 2001, was named the Italian Cup MVP in 2002, was a 3-time Italian League All-Star (1999, 2000, 2001), and was crowned the Italian League All-Star Game Dunk Contest champion in 2001.

And in case you didn't know, Ginobili is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next week.

San Antonio also has its fair share of Spurs murals dotting all neighborhoods.

Most depict team legends and some focus on the new set of players such as Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo.