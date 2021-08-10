'I'm definitely blessed,' Spurs’ Keldon Johnson casually wears his gold medal at the Las Vegas Summer League

Keldon Johnson spoke with ESPN about the experience and still says he could not believe he was named to the National team.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs’ Keldon Johnson returned to the United States after the 2021 Olympics and his first stop was the Las Vegas Summer League to support the San Antonio squad.

He also was not shy about wearing his Olympic gold medal in front of the fans and players.

Johnson spoke with ESPN about the experience and still says he could not believe he was named to the National team.

“It's definitely crazy,” Johnson said. “I’m 21 with a gold medal. I’m definitely blessed.”

Keldon Johnson on his Gold Medal experience with Team USA in Tokyo #GoSpursGo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/PgqaBbtKjP — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) August 10, 2021

You can’t blame Johnson for being proud of his accomplishment.

He is just the third Spur ever to wear the red, white and blue uniform, joining David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

That is not bad company at all.

In his short NBA career, he's not only an Olympian, but he's also the focal point of the Spurs' rebuild, named to the 2021 Team U.S.A. Select Team, and was named an NBA Rising Star

Johnson was plucked from the Select Team after players could not make the trip to Japan.

He played well in exhibition play and brought much-needed energy for Team U.S.A. during its march to gold.

Though, you have to wonder if he’ll be wearing that gold medal to start the new season? Probably not.