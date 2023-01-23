Here's how you can get Manu Ginobili autographed memorabilia

Spurs Give is auctioning autographed memorabilia from the Spurs legend.

SAN ANTONIO — If you ever wanted to own a piece of San Antonio Spurs' history here is your chance.

Spurs Give is auctioning autographed memorabilia from the Hall of Famer and the auction will be starting soon.

The Manu Ginobili memorabilia online auction opens for bidding Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will benefit Spurs Give and will help expand the Spurs Youth Basketball League.

Fans can bid on rare and valuable memorabilia from Ginobili which includes plenty of items that are must-haves for any personal collection.

Here is a list of what is included:

2017-2018 Black Association autographed jersey, size extra large

2011-2012 White Association autographed jersey, size large

Game-worn 2011-2012 White Association autographed jersey, size large

Autographed 16x20 print of Ginobili on court vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2015-2016 season

Autographed 16x20 print of Ginobili on court vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 2011-2012 season

And if that is not enough to get Ginobili's fans excited, the Manu bobblehead night is fast approaching on Feb. 1 versus the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Ginobili bobblehead as part of the collectible five-part series celebrating the Spurs' 50th Anniversary.

Tickets are available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App.

This is a great auction for all fans to participate in and it helps young athletes in San Antonio.