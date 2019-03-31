SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs clinched a playoff berth for a record-tying 22nd consecutive season without stepping on the court Saturday.

With their magic number down to one game heading into the weekend, the Silver and Black continued their streak after Houston beat Sacramento 119-108 on Saturday, eliminating the visiting Kings from contention for a postseason berth.

San Antonio (44-32) currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. No. 8 Oklahoma City has the same record as San Antonio, but the Spurs are seeded higher because they own the tiebreaker against the Thunder. OKC also secured a playoff spot after the Kings' loss. Sacramento (37-39) remains No. 9.

The Spurs also own the tiebreaker against the No. 6 Los Angeles Clippers, but the Clippers routed Cleveland 132-108 on Saturday to go up 1.5 games on San Antonio. The Clippers are 46-31.

The Silver and Black play Sacramento at 6 p.m. Sunday at the AT&T Center. The Kings are 2-0 against the Spurs this season, winning both games in Sacramento.

San Antonio has six games left in the regular season – three at home and three on the road. Only one, at Denver on Wednesday, will be against an opponent with a winning record. Denver and defending champion Golden State are tied for the No. 1 seed in the West.

San Antonio’s playoff streak ties the NBA’s longest run of postseason appearances, set by the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers from 1950 to 1971. The Nationals made the playoffs 14 straight times (1950-63) before moving to Philadelphia after the 1962-63 season and becoming the 76ers. Philadelphia advanced to the postseason eight straight times (1964-71).

The Portland Trail Blazers (1983-2003) were tied with the Spurs for second on the NBA’s list for consecutive playoff seasons with 21.

San Antonio's streak of 22 postseason appearances started when Tim Duncan was a rookie (1997-98).

The Silver and Black have made the playoffs 39 times in 43 seasons since they joined the NBA in 1976, the most by any team during that span. San Antonio owns the longest active streak of postseason appearances in all four major U.S. sports, and has won five NBA titles in franchise history.

Gregg Popovich has coached the Spurs throughout their playoff streak, and has the longest run of postseason appearances by a head coach in NBA history.

The NBA regular season ends on Wednesday, April 10, and the playoffs tip off on Saturday, April 13.