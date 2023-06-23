Salty! Rockets fans boo Wembanyama, Spurs on NBA Draft night

While San Antonio fans were cheering, Houston fans were letting it known what they feel about the Spurs and Wembanyama.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a joyous NBA Draft night for the San Antonio Spurs and fans as it became official that French basketball star Victor Wembanyama became a member of the team.

Spurs fans were honking down the streets of San Antonio, celebrating at the AT&T Center, and partying at their favorite sports bar.

However, in Houston, it was a different tune.

When the Spurs submitted their pick and NBA's Adam Silver announced Wembanyama's name, Rockets fans proceeded to boo the Spurs and their No. 1 selection.

Check out the video of Rockets fans raining boos and yelling, "He's a bust!" as Wembanyama's name is announced.

You might be wondering, why are Rockets fans so salty.

On NBA Draft Lottery night, Wembanyama pumped his fist over Houston landing with the No. 4 and not the No. 1 pick.

That did not sit well with Rockets fans and it seems they have not forgotten.

With next season still months away, you have to wonder if this will reignite the Spurs-Rockets rivalry making the games must-see TV.

Spurs fans are reacting to Rockets fans' reactions and are enjoying every second.

Me, every time I see Rockets fans hating on Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/yLODKAgLHG — TheMainMan (@TheM4inMan) June 23, 2023

are they watching this in a shopping mall?? poverty franchise. https://t.co/eufthK1jTS — ✭reebz✭ (@reebzyfbaby) June 23, 2023

Let's just say there's no love loss between Spurs and Rockets fans and things are now cranked up ahead of next season.