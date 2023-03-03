Rockets 142, Spurs 110: What they said after the game

The Spurs are now on a two-game losing skid.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs could not pick up a win versus the Houston Rockets, losing on the road, 142-110.

Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and one rebound to lead the team while Charles Bassey added 14 points. Devonte Graham finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Devin Vassell recorded 13 points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, Doug McDermott, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 16-49 on the season, and will next face the Denver Nuggets Friday night in San Antonio to start a six-game homestand.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"The Rockets drove the ball. They were just really aggressive. Had us on our heels all night long," Popovich said. "I thought Houston is a really good, physical, strong team. They're energetic. They're aggressive. They deserve to win the game."

Bassey

"We just got to learn to get back. Get back on transition. I think as a team we're going to talk about it. Probably two guys go for an offensive rebound and the other three guys are just getting back or just one guy is going," Bassey said. "I feel like transition really killed us."

ROCKETS

Stephen Silas