SAN ANTONIO – Winning close games is beginning to be a habit for the Spurs early in the season.

A week after beating the Los Angeles Lakers by one point in overtime on the road, the Silver and Black won another OT thriller Monday night at the AT&T Center.

All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points and hit a jumper with 10.9 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Spurs to a 113-108 victory against their Interstate 35 rivals.

DeRozan,who also had six rebounds and nine assists, hit 12 of 21 shots and was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

PHOTOS: Spurs defeat Mavericks in OT Monday night

The Spurs (4-2) went 2-1 in their three-game home stand. They play the Suns in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Dallas, which lost to the Utah Jazz at home on Sunday, dropped to 2-5.

San Antonio's victory comes one week after it beat the Lakers 143-142 in overtime in Los Angeles.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay also had outstanding games for the Silver and Black, Aldridge finished with 20 points and Gay had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Marco Belinelli (13) Bryn Forbes (12) and Patty Mills (10) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

Luca Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. led the Mavs' scoring with 31 and 22 points, respectively.

Aldridge scored 14 points and DeRozan had 13 to help put the Spurs up 53-45 at the half. The Silver and Black shot 48.8 percent (20-41) in the first half, and had 15 assists on their 20 made field goals.

The Spurs led 20-18 after one quarter. The 18 points are the lowest-scoring quarter by any San Antonio opponent this season.

Dallas also shot 48.8 percent (20-41) in the first half. DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Smith Jr., all with eight points, led the Mavs' first-half scoring.

