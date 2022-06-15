Hornets' Ball gives Dejounte Murray a signed Charlotte jersey

Another NBA players gives the Spurs All-Star a jersey with an inspiring message.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray's collection of autographed NBA jerseys just continues to grow.

And this time, he adds a signed LaMelo Ball Hornets jersey.

Recently, the Spurs All-Star guard shared that he received a signed Ball Hornets jersey with an inspiring message.

"You already know what it is brudda," wrote Ball on the jersey for Murray. "Love you my boy. You beat the odds fasho."

Murray responded with a message for Ball.

"Never change Melo," wrote Murray.

It makes sense why the pair have great admiration for one another. Both are rising NBA stars and were first-time All-Stars last season.

In case you didn't know, NBA players have been gifting Murray their jerseys.

Warriors' Draymond Green gave the Spurs guard his jersey during the season.

"To Dejounte: Love what you are doing lil bro! You a mud baby keep that same hunger and will to be great," wrote Green.

In 2021, Warriors' Stephen Curry gave him a jersey with a message for him to become great.

Last season, Miami's Jimmy Butler gave Murray a signed Heat jersey with a touching message of encouragement.



"My brother, I'm so happy and proud of you," Butler wrote. "One of my favorite players. Respect."