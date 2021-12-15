Hornets 131, Spurs 115: What they said after the game

Charlotte stomped the Spurs in the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs got throttled by Gordan Haward and the Hornets Wednesday night losing, 131-115.

Bryn Forbes led the team with a season-high 25 off 6/11 shooting, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and Derrick White finished with 18 points.

Hornets' Hayward had 41 points off 15/19 shooting from the field and Charlotte made 18/34 of their three-point shots.

The Spurs (10-17) will next play the Jazz on Dec. 17.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Hornets.

SPURS

“Charlotte did a great job of both making threes and driving it into the paint to get even better open threes, and we didn’t respond defensively. I thought that we were pathetic in that regard, but a lot of it had a lot to do with Charlotte’s sharpshooting and the great drives that they made," Gregg Popovich.

"They're [Hornets] are a very good offensive team. Highest scoring team in the league. Obviously, they're very talented offensively and they brought it today. Gordan Hayward was amazing. It was all on the defensive end for us. They dragged us up and down the court all night," Forbes.

"They're [Hornets] the best offense in the league. Just look at the numbers. We just didn't come out ready to go and they made us pay," White.