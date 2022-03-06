Hornets 123, Spurs 117: What they said after the game

San Antonio's losing streak continues.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs faced off against the Hornets for the last time in the regular season and lost, 123-117, on the road. San Antonio is now on a four-game losing streak.

Keldon Johnson had a career-high in scoring with 33 points. Dejounte Murray had 25 points and 10 assists. Devin Vassell had 14 points and four rebounds.

The Spurs move to 24-40 and will next play the Lakers at home on March 7.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Hornets.

SPURS

"It's basketball. We played hard. We played great. Sometimes it just doesn't go our way. That's the game of basketball. You know we're going to continue to fight. It's not going to break our spirit," said Johnson.

"The end of quarters is still a learning situation for us. But playing as hard as they did on the road was great. We'll just continue to learn and become more solid," Gregg Popovich said.

“Continuing to soak it in, being a sponge and learning as much as I can out there. We just have to turn the team focus up a couple notches and the energy level just has to go up," Josh Primo said.

HORNETS

"The execution out of the timeout was great. Great pass from PJ to Cody and I thought our effort tonight was great. We stuck with it, the game was back and forth all game, but we found a way to close," James Borrego said.

"We definitely had some mishaps throughout the whole game as far as rebounding. This is a well-coached team, can’t take nothing away from those guys. It isn’t like just because they’re with us the whole game, we’re having a bad game. These guys are professionals too, but I’m just glad we found a way to close it out at the end," Terry Rozier said.