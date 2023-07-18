Historic downtown San Antonio hotel introduces Wem-Bananas Foster

"It has brown butter, cinnamon, bananas, caramel sauce and candied pecans," said Asheley Draffan, the pastry chef at Saint Anthony.

SAN ANTONIO — We have proof that Victor Wembanyama-mania is much more than just San Antonio’s famous breakfast tacos!

Downtown legendary hotel, Saint Anthony, has joined the movement with the 'sweetest' of intentions.

"Today we are having our new Wembanyama Bananas Foster ice cream," said hotel pastry chef Asheley Draffan.

"Wem-Bananas Foster," said Director of Food and Beverage Will Peniche. "Everyone has a little bit of a pronunciation issue, but we'll get it right."

Remember that huge night back in the month of May? The night the Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Well that's the night that Asheley came up with the idea.

"We had a few different banana recipes we were trying," she said. "We had a banana bread, a banana pudding and Bananas Foster. We took a vote in the kitchen and Bananas Foster won!"

The hotel then made the decision to launch the new flavor on draft night.

"We were all going bananas," said Asheley, smiling.

"We mentioned that everyone was going bananas, and a light just went off with her," said Will. "That's how she realized this could be a really fun idea."

"I knew I wanted to name something after him," said Asheley. "We had been planning on a banana ice cream anyway, so it was just too perfect to pass up. It's really good! You can't ever go wrong with bananas."

Ironically, Asheley is 4'11" with Wemby, of course, 7'3"!

"Sometimes the biggest ideas come from the smallest packages," said Will. "The homage to our new tall super star is coming from our four foot eleven super star."

"We would look really good in a picture together," said Asheley, who isn't afraid of Wemby towering over her. "It's okay I'm used to it."