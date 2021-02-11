Hilarious! Spurs fans crank out the memes for the next AT&T Center sponsor name

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment is taking the naming rights to the AT&T Center to market for the first time in 20 years.
The franchise's partnership the AT&T is set to end following the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season and has hired Legends Global Partnerships to secure a new naming rights partner for the arena in Fall 2022.
However, Legends Global Partnership and SS&E can really cut down on time and energy and just look towards Spurs fans for a new arena name.
Once SS&E made the announcement, fans got on their meme-machines and shared some hilarious images of who they would want to see as the next arena sponsor.
With some San Antonio flare, here is just a sample of the funniest memes courtesy of the fans!
Other Spurs fans are hoping to see H-E-B, USAA, or Frost Bank to be the next name of the Spurs home.
Do you have any other funny memes you'd like to share with us? Send them to us on Twitter at @KENS5 and at JeffGSpursKENS5.