Hilarious! Spurs fans crank out the memes for the next AT&T Center sponsor name

These memes will have you laughing!

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment is taking the naming rights to the AT&T Center to market for the first time in 20 years.

The franchise's partnership the AT&T is set to end following the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season and has hired Legends Global Partnerships to secure a new naming rights partner for the arena in Fall 2022.

However, Legends Global Partnership and SS&E can really cut down on time and energy and just look towards Spurs fans for a new arena name.

Once SS&E made the announcement, fans got on their meme-machines and shared some hilarious images of who they would want to see as the next arena sponsor.

With some San Antonio flare, here is just a sample of the funniest memes courtesy of the fans!

La Fiesta Center is the only right answer https://t.co/MO9Qh1MGfv pic.twitter.com/GU5kLivub1 — 🕺🏽 (@juanchooon_) November 11, 2021

Other Spurs fans are hoping to see H-E-B, USAA, or Frost Bank to be the next name of the Spurs home.