FOURTH QUARTER

Spurs win 110-106

Late in the fourth quarter, the Spurs started playing lockdown defense and finally slowed the Lakers down while they were the ones pounding the glass and getting buckets in the paint.

Pau Gasol continued to be a monster underneath and on the boards in his time to start the fourth quarter as the Spurs took their first lead of the game and are now going back and forth with the Lakers at the end of the game.

Imagine if the Spurs had ANY three-point shooting tonight: The Spurs have just three three-pointers all night while the Lakers have 12.

THIRD QUARTER

Spurs down 88-87

The Spurs continued the run they had going at the end of the second quarter, and it was Bryn Forbes that came out on fire, scoring nine of San Antonio's first 13 points.

Watching this on a loop forever 👌#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/zf0ESY62Gv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 28, 2018

DeMar DeRozan has also kept his hot streak going. He and LeBron James are jockeying back and forth for who will lead this game in scoring.

Rudy Gay with the second effort... plus the foul!#GoSpursGo #KiaTipOff18



📺: NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/uqsdYqIVTw — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2018

The crowd is ready to erupt if San Antonio can take its first lead since early in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Spurs down 60-54

Throughout most of the second quarter, Lakers were getting easy buckets and points in the paint as they hovered around 60 percent shooting while the Spurs couldn't get anything going.

Toward the end of the quarter, though, the Spurs finally started putting a run together and scoring inside and out, including an eye-popping drive and dunk from DeMar DeRozan, who's been knocking down timely baskets throughout the game to keep the Spurs in the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Spurs down 36-29

The Spurs went with a really weird starting lineup: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes, Davis Bertans, and Dante Cunningham. They did it for matchup reasons but the matchup the Spurs pounded early was Aldridge on JaVale McGee, who fouled out of their last matchup.

LaMarcus getting us started tonight 💪#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/quTvLALGIo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 28, 2018

LeBron James leads all scorers with nine points, including this nifty bucket after throwing it off the glass to himself. The Spurs actually had a read on it but... it's LeBron.

LeBron digging into his bag of tricks early on tonight.#LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/fDYTiZn8RV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2018

Less than a week after an overtime shootout that had the NBA world buzzing, the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers meet again, this time at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs come into this game 2-2 while the Lakers are 2-3, having won both of their games since losing to San Antonio.

Follow along for highlights and analysis throughout the game.

