Two-time NBA champion and former Spurs fan favorite Danny Green sat down Wednesday with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee to talk about everything from Kawhi's mysterious personality to Drake's reported courtside antics.

Green, who will be celebrating his 32nd birthday Saturday, had the NBA championship trophy in tow as he spoke candidly with the trio about his teammate.

When members of the breakfast club started inquiring about Kawhi's lockerroom persona calling him a 'sociopath,' Green jumped to his defense. 'He's a normal guy," Green said. "He just be [sic] in his own world sometimes. He's locked in, you know, he's locked in. He's a real person. He's a human, man. He makes jokes. He laughs."

At one point, Charlamagne asked Green if he and Kawhi were friends, to which he replied, "Yeah, I've known him for a while. Pretty much his whole career I've been playing with him...we used to live in the same neighborhood."

Green, who is entering free agency this offseason, also revealed his desire to return to the Toronto to play with the Raptors for another season. "I like Toronto," Green said. "It's nice, man."

Greene spoke briefly on the shooting that took place during the Raptors victory parade Tuesday, revealing to Charlamagne that the team didn't even know about until they were on the stage.

He also took a moment to offer sympathies to Golden State Guard, Klay Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL on a hard foul by Green in Game 6. "You know it happens sometimes in basketball, I didn't mean to do it. I didn't do it purposely. But I made sure I checked up on him," Greene said. "I hope everything is okay...he's a great player, and he's a tough kid. He's very determined."

Check out his full interview below