Here's your chance to kickoff the Spurs' new season with Keldon Johnson

SAN ANTONIO — The start of the San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.

And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with forward Keldon Johnson.

Johnson is partnering with Lone Star Dodge to present the "Spurs Kickoff 2022."

He'll be hosting the meet and greet on Sunday, October 16 from 6-9 p.m. It will be at Top Golf at 5539 N. Loop 1604 W. Acc Rd. 78249.

It'll be a great opportunity to meet and greet with Johnson as he and the rest of the team prepares to hit the hardwood soon.

Since arriving in San Antonio, Johnson has been very active in the community.

He's active in keeping San Antonio rivers clean and litter-free partnering with the San Antonio River Authority.

In addition, he's given back to Lanier High School, helps local businesses grow, took part in a charity golf tournament with San Antonio's Fantastic Sam's, and so much more.