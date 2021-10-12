Tim Duncan will match all donations to the San Antonio food bank this holiday season

You have an opportunity to team up with the Spurs legend for the 'Tim Duncan 2.1 Holiday Challenge'

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs great Tim Duncan is still handing out assists in San Antonio.

Duncan is teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank for the "Tim Duncan 2.1 Holiday Challenge."

According to the San Antonio Food Bank, Duncan will match donations made to the organization this holiday season.

He will match your gift 1:1, doubling the impact of the donation. The goal is 2.1 million meals.

And it gets even better for those who donate more.

By making a gift of $21 or more, you will receive a digital thank you photo from the Basketball Hall of Famer via the Food Bank.

If you make a gift of $2,100 or more, you will receive a special thank you video from Duncan.

This is just another example of how much current and past Spurs are doing their part to help the city.

Recently, Devin Vassell announced he is conducting a peanut butter drive for the Food Bank and Keldon Johnson is teaming up with Academy Sports once again this holiday season for local families in need.

For more information on how to help Duncan, you can visit the S.A. Food Bank online.