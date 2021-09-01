Here’s how you can take a photo with Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV and more at the upcoming UTSA football game

A meet-and-greet with the Spurs guard!

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans here is your chance to meet Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV and snap a photo with him.

Walker and San Antonio-based company MACH1 are putting together a meet-and-greet with fans at the upcoming UTSA football game on Sept. 11 at the Alamodome.

Aside from a photo with Walker, fans can receive a free mini-poster and a chance to win an autographed basketball!

Here are the details:

Here's your chance to meet professional basketball player and Mach1 investor, Lonnie Walker IV 👀 🏀 🤪 🤩 Lonnie Walker... Posted by Mach1 Services on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

This is a great way to meet up with him and meet a pro-NBA player.

In case you did not know, Walker is an investor in MACH1 and often puts on contests like this for fans.

For more, listen to a chat he did with Locked On Spurs.