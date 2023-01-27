Here are the final NBA All-Star Game fan starters votes for the Spurs

No Spurs were voted as an All-Star starter but the fan voting was interesting.

SAN ANTONIO — There may not be any San Antonio Spurs voted in for the starting squad for the 2023 All-Star Game but a few members of the team did well when it came to fan voting.

The NBA released the final votes for the West guards and frontcourt and a few Spurs garnered respectable fan votes.

Keldon Johnson received the most fan votes at 87,312. In a nice surprise, rookie Jeremy Sochan was the second-leading Spur to receive the most fan votes at 23,251.

Despite being out with injury, Devin Vassell received 16,308 fan votes while Jakoob Poeltl was the third-leading Spur with the most fan votes at 17,018.

Here's how the fans voted for the Silver and Black as a whole:

Spurs FAN votes for ASG 2023



FRONTCOURT:

K. Johnson - 87,312

J. Sochan - 23,251

Poeltl - 17,018

McDermott - 5,482

Collins - 3,429

Bates-Diop - 1,160

Bassey - 1,040

Dieng - 567

Roby - 494

S. Johnson - 841

Barlow - 535 #nba #porvida #gospursgo #nbatwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 27, 2023

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while players and media accounted for 25 percent each according to the NBA.

Spurs players could be selected for the All-Star Reserve squad. Reserves will be announced on Feb. 2 at 7 P.M. EST with seven players selected for each conference.

Johnson could be picked for the West with the solid season he is having. He is currently posting per game 21.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists through 43 games played this season.

However, will the Spurs' below .500 record hurt Johnson's chance?

Also, Sochan has a very strong chance to make the 2023 NBA Rising Stars team and play in Utah.

The last Spur to make the All-Star squad was Dejounte Murray for the 2022 All-Star Game.