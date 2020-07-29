Here are the social justice messages Spurs players will wear on their jerseys

Players chose from a pre-approved list of messages that the NBA sent out as the league worked with players to keep focus on systemic racism and police brutality.

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least nine San Antonio Spurs players in the Disney bubble will step onto a court that says "Black Lives Matter" with a message on their backs as well.

Players chose from a pre-approved list of messages that the NBA sent out as the league worked with players to keep focus on systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

The meaningful games will begin on Thursday, but the Spurs first seeding game will be Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

The list was revealed during a broadcast of the team's final scrimmage on Tuesday, a 118-111 win over Indiana.

Lonnie Walker IV: "Black Lives Matter

Keldon Johnson: "Justice"

Derrick White: "Enough"

Bryn Forbes: "Equality"

Drew Eubanks: "Justice"

Quinndary Weatherspoon: "I Can't Breathe"

Marco Belinelli: "Uguaglianza"

Luka Samanic: "Freedom"

Jakob Poeltl: "Black Lives Matter"