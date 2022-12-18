Heat 111, Spurs 101: What they said after the game

The Spurs lost their second-straight game in a loss to the Heat in Mexico City.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a two-game losing skid after falling to the Miami Heat, 111-101, in Mexico City.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 18 points. Tre Jones finished with nine points and nine assists while Zach Collins recorded 13 points off the bench.

The Spurs are now 9-20 on the season. They will next face the Houston Rockets on the road Monday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the NBA.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"It's a 48 minute game and we played pretty good defense for 36 [minutes] for three quarters," Gregg Popovich said. "In the fourth quarter our defense went in the toilet and they [Heat] took advantage with their good three point shooting, their great movement that they do for Erik [Spoelstra] and our young guys did not keep up with that for the full 48 [minutes] and so they paid the price in the fourth quarter."

Vassell

"I think we need to communicate more. Talk more. In the fourth quarter, we might have been tired or whatever, the excuses, but I put it on myself," Vassell said. "There were a couple of times I got back-doored. With me being the leader of the team I got to be more vocal, more disruptive and I put that on myself."

Vassell on loss to Heat, Branham becoming a better player, being the leader of the team, thoughts on Romeo Langford, team learning to play a full game, playing in Mexico, having Jakob Poeltl back, playing in Mexico more than once in the future #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/BKGgbVayF2 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 18, 2022

Johnson

"I feel like we played a very experienced and really good team tonight," Johnson said. "I feel like they [Heat] out-executed us down the stretch. They got to what they wanted to get to. We kind of struggled offensively and defensively. My hat goes off to them."

HEAT