Hawks 125, Spurs 106: What they said after the game

The Spurs' losing streak is now at 12 games in a row.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Atlanta Hawks, 125-106, in the fourth game of the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is now on a 12-game losing skid and is 0-4 to start the extended trip.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and two assists to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 18 points. Malakai Branham finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded five points in the loss.

The Hawks held the Spurs to shooting 29 percent from the three-point line.

The Spurs are now 14-43 on the season, and will next face the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night on the road to continue the Rodeo Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They do everything they can. We just keep forming good habits and hope this builds in the weeks and months until next season comes along," Popovich said. "I can see it in Tre [Jones], I can see it in Jeremy [Sochan]. Keldon [Johnson] is off the charts. Zach [Collins] is off the charts."

Sochan

"It felt great to be back with my teammates, my coaches, and playing," Sochan said. "I stayed confident during recovery, rehab, just working on my game, and watching my games. It was great. Just learning from everyone."

Keldon Johnson

"We went through a drought. Couldn't score the ball but we're getting better. I feel like I say that every time but I really feel like we're getting better and better each and every game. Just piecing it together. We're a young team. We make mistakes but we're making less mistakes," Johnson said. "Each and every game we learn something new about ourselves. That's big for us. We hold our heads high. We go out there and play with joy, play with fire and we go out there to compete to win every night."

