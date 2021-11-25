Hawks 124, Spurs 106: What they said after the game

Spurs lost their sixth-straight game.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs had no answer for the Hawks' Trae Young as he scored 31 points to pace Atlanta over the San Antonio Spurs 124-106 Wednesday night.

Bryn Forbes had a season-high 23 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio. It also marked the Spurs' sixth-straight loss as the team fell to 4-13 on the season.

The Spurs will next play the Celtics on Friday.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Hawks.

SPURS

"Spurts unfortunately don't win games. It was a lack of communication, we had spurts of defense but that won't win a basketball game. Especially with our team, we got to be locked in at all times," said Keldon Johnson.

"Trae Young was super. The Hawks executed. They got everything they wanted. They deserve credit for that and that's about it," said Coach Gregg Popovich.

"I don't think anybody is happy about it. I don't know if any of us have lost games like this. I think everybody is kind of upset and frustrated a little bit. I think we have a real competitive nature," said Bryn Forbes.

HAWKS

"I thought we just did a good job of executing on the offensive end of the floor. Defensively, we weren't doing a really good enough job of keeping them [Spurs] out of the paint," said Coach Nate McMillan.