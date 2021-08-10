Happy Birthday to Spurs forward Keldon Johnson

The "Big Body" turns the big 22.

SAN ANTONIO — Happy birthday to San Antonio Spurs forward, Keldon Johnson! He turns 22-years-old Monday.

Join us in wishing Keldon Johnson of the @spurs a HAPPY 22nd BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/WWbYVhccDV — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2021

What more can be said about the 2021 Olympic gold-medal winner?

His young NBA career is studded with many milestones from reaching 1,000 career points on May 13 to becoming the fifth-fastest Spur to score 1,000 points following David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Walter Berry and Willie Anderson.

He became the first Spur with a game of 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds with 10-plus offensive boards since Duncan in 2010.

He is also the first Spurs player to be selected for the Rising Stars Challenge since 2017.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg for the young NBA pro!