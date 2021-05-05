Happy Big 3 Day! A walk down memory lane

SAN ANTONIO — For anyone outside of San Antonio, Monday might just be any other day – but for Spurs fans across the globe, it has a deeper meaning.
It marks a unique date on the calendar for Spurs fans: 9/20/21. Those numbers reflect three of the greatest Spurs to ever put on the team uniform.
Four of the five NBA titles hanging in the AT&T Center are due in large part to Spurs legends Tony Parker (No. 9), Manu Ginobili (No. 20), and Tim Duncan (No. 21).
On the court, they were a formidable force and are the winningest trio in NBA history.
They are well into retirement and their jerseys now hang in the AT&T Center. Duncan is in the Basketball Hall of Fame and Parker and Ginobili will likely be enshrined next.
As we celebrate "Big 3" day, let's take a video walk down memory lane.
From Parker's teardrop shot, Ginobili's devastating Eurostep to Duncan's bank shot here's the best from the greatest players to ever wear the Spurs uniform.
Parker:
Ginobili:
Duncan:
What about you Spurs fans? What are some of your favorite Big 3 moments? Share them with us on Twitter at @KENS5
Twitter: @JeffGSpursKENS5