SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B is celebrating Manu Ginobili Day by taking a look back at classic commercial moments.

"Thanks, Manu, for always making the San Antonio Spurs commercial shoots so full of laughter and joy," H-E-B said in a Facebook post.

H-E-B also thanked him for all the great memories.

Fans commented that they are hoping Manu might make a future appearance, even if he's no longer playing for the Spurs.

Even with Ginobili's retirement, H-E-B also tweeted that its commercials will continue to be just as enjoyable in the coming years.

